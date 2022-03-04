KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — March is a busy month for Knoxville. Many events will be taking place across the city this month.

To start off was First Friday, an event that took place downtown. Many local businesses came together to celebrate the first Friday of the month.

Other events to look forward to this month:

Mardi Growl Pet Parade on Saturday, March 5: Mardi-Growl is hosted by Young-Williams Animal Center and is a parade for dogs. The parade walks through the city and ends in World’s Fair park with a festival for your favorite furry friend.

Knox St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 12: A parade through town that invites everyone to come join in on the fun and celebrate the Irish heritage of Knoxville.

You Should’ve been there: World’s Fair Exhibition on Saturday, March 19: 40th anniversary celebration of the 1982 World’s Fair.

Big Ears music festival on March 24-27: A music festival in downtown Knoxville.

For more information or a full list of events click here.