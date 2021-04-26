Third fire in a month due to cigarettes brings warning from Oak Ridge Fire Department

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge Fire Department officials are urging smokers to use caution when disposing of cigarettes after a third fire this month left 3 people homeless.

Three people lost their residence in a house fire over the weekend. No one was injured.

ORFD was called to the house fire in the 200 block of Jonathan Place Friday around 9:22 p.m. The initial investigation revealed the suspected cause of the fire to be an improperly extinguished cigarette, the department said in a press release.

Friday’s incident is the third structure fire ORFD has responded to due to improperly extinguished cigarettes since March 2021, officials said Monday.

ORFD shared these cigarette safety tips from the United States Fire Administration: