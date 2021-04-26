Third fire in a month due to cigarettes brings warning from Oak Ridge Fire Department

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge Fire Department officials are urging smokers to use caution when disposing of cigarettes after a third fire this month left 3 people homeless.
Three people lost their residence in a house fire over the weekend. No one was injured.
ORFD was called to the house fire in the 200 block of Jonathan Place Friday around 9:22 p.m. The initial investigation revealed the suspected cause of the fire to be an improperly extinguished cigarette, the department said in a press release.
Friday’s incident is the third structure fire ORFD has responded to due to improperly extinguished cigarettes since March 2021, officials said Monday.
ORFD shared these cigarette safety tips from the United States Fire Administration:
- Smoke outside. Many things in your home can catch on fire if they touch something hot like a cigarette or ashes. It is always safer to smoke outside.
- Put cigarettes out all the way. Do this every time. Don’t walk away from lit cigarettes and other smoking materials. Put water on the ashes and butts to make sure they are really out before you put them in the trash.
- Be alert. Do not smoke after taking medicine that makes you tired. You may not be able to prevent or escape from a fire if you are sleepy or have taken medicine that makes you tired.
- Never smoke around medical oxygen. Medical oxygen can explode if a flame or spark is near. Even if the oxygen is turned off, it can still catch on fire.
- Never smoke in bed. Mattresses and bedding can catch on fire easily. Do not smoke in bed because you might fall asleep with a lit cigarette.
- Put your cigarette out in an ashtray or bucket with sand. Use ashtrays with a wide base so they won’t tip over and start a fire.