Third suspect arrested in North Knoxville apartment double homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police have arrested a third suspect in connection to the double homicide that occurred Dec. 29 at the Rocky Top Apartments.

The Knoxville Police arrested a 16-year-old male suspect just after 9 a.m. on Friday morning at a residence on the 900 block of Irwin Street.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of especially aggravated robbery.

James Allen, 33. Source: Knoxville Police Department

The other two suspects, 33-year-old James Allen and a 17-year-old male, were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated robbery and evading arrest, following a brief foot chase the night of the double homicide.

According to the KPD, brothers 19-year-old Joshua Haley and 20-year-old Christian Haley were killed just before 6 p.m. Dec. 29.

