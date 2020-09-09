This 9-month-old German shepherd mix is searching for his FUR-ever home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Meet Ish!

He’s a sweet, friendly and active 9-month-old German Shepherd mix who wants to be apart of your family.

Ish is up for adoption at the Blount Co. Animal Center, along with a handful of pups who will be available to adopt on Thursday of this week. These sweet puppies spent time at the Greystone Mansion last week, and the 6 On Your Side News Team said they’ll be sure bring lots of joy, love and snuggles into the home.

The Blount County Animal Center is open by appointment only. Call today to schedule an appointment, and don’t forget to bring any additional pets in the home to make sure they’ll get along well with the rescues.