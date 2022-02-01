KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football fans are showing the true meaning of the Volunteer spirit by raising tens of thousands of dollars for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital after last season’s game against Ole Miss was marred by controversy.

The game in October 2021 saw fans toss all manner of items onto the field, notably a bottle of mustard, expressing their anger at the loss and the officiating. UT was later fined $250,000 for the incident and 18 people were arrested.

Vol fan Brent Baltzer and VFL Jayson Swain launched a campaign to turn that negative into a positive with an online fundraiser raising money for the hospital. In the end, $90,000 was raised.

“We know that we’re not a bunch of hooligans. We’re good people. So, it really started as a way to change the narrative. I didn’t like the narrative that was sort of being put out there,” said Baltzer.

“We just put out a GoFundMe, out of nowhere, and the fan base gave basically $90,000 to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Almost all of that came within one week. I was getting message after message, from fans, just saying thank you for doing this. This is the real UT.”

“This is who Tennessee fans are. I mean, this is what we are all about. What happened at the end of the football game is not a representation of who Tennessee fans really are. We’ve done many things together, like this, and it just never really got much attention. Hopefully, this will because this is going to impact so many kids in a positive way, and families in a positive way,” Swain.

Children’s Hospital says the money will go to buying life-saving medical equipment for children within their care. Swain and Baltzer received commemorative footballs autographed by UT coach Josh Heupel as a way to say thank you for the work.

Swain and Baltzer received commemorative footballs autographed by UT coach Josh Heupel. (Photo via ETCH)

Baltzer and Swain who launched the campaign holding the check for Children’s Hospital. (Photo via ETCH)

The check presentation on Monday was also Swain’s and Baltzer’s first time meeting in person. “Social media and the internet are so powerful it gives you a chance to connect with people that share some of the same of the same views as you, and have some of the same initiative as you, and the same goal as you,” said Swain.