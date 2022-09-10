Alcoa, Tenn. (WATE) – Saturday was the first day the Smoky Mountain Air Show was open to the public. Rain or shine, the plans fly, and thousands of people came out to the Smoky Mountain Air Show Saturday.

Reb Reville is from Sevier County and said, “We said we’d come down here. So despite the rain here we are.”

People lined up, jackets and ponchos in hand to see some of the incredible air crafts on display.

Reville’s friend, Teddy Curtis said, “This is my first time out here. I just want to see the fighter jets, the Blue Angels, and the Black Hawks.”

Eventually, the rain let up and different aerial acts went to the skies to perform.

It’s a sight that never gets old for Reville.

“I just love air shows. I was a former air force pilot and I’ve been to 50 air shows, 100 air shows in my lifetime and even when it’s wet, cold, or hot, I go to air shows. It’s great.” Reville said.

He knows just how hard these pilots work and what it’s like to be in the cockpit of one of these air crafts.

“Way back in 1981 I flew F-15s in the United States Air Force for 8 years, and to date myself I was stationed in west Germany back when there was an east and west Germany.” continued Reville.

Reville can tell you a few things about these air crafts, but he also likes learning from other people’s experiences.

“Talking to the pilots, that’s what I enjoy most and also the World War II airplanes. I like to watch the warbirds.” said Reville

From the warbirds to the Blue Angels, it was a show many were able to enjoy rain or shine.

There is one more day to see the Smoky Mountain Air Show.

Sunday parking opens at 7 a.m. and gates to the show open at 8 a.m.

Due to the weather, parking passes were extended to use on both days.