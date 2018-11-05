Thousands visit the Smokies during peak season
GATLINBURG (WATE) - Thousands of people visited the Smoky Mountains Sunday to see fall foliage at it's peak.
The Wellington family driving from Michigan to see the mountains.
"We came to look at the colors. We have colors at home but not the mountains," said Pam Wellington.
For others, like Sabrina Lenhart, It's a site they're familiar with.
"We love riding here in the Smoky Mountains through the park," said Lenhart.
Lisa Nagurny, a park ranger for Great Smoky Mountains National Park, says that this weekend was one of the peaks for colors in the trees.
"The brightest colors are down in the lower elevations. So, the colors start up really high and they kind of move down as the cooler temperatures move down into the mountains," said Nagurny.
Nagurny also said that anyone who wants to see the peak colors, should come and see them now. It's hard to predict how long the colors will last.
