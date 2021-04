KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead after a motorcycle crash from Sunday morning.

According to a preliminary report from THP, Jessica Dostie, 45, of Knoxville was traveling down West Emory Road near Clinton Highway when a Toyota Prius reportedly pulled out in front of her.

Dostie did not survive the crash.

THP confirmed the call came in right before noon on Sunday.

THP said the driver of the Toyota was also injured and has charges pending.