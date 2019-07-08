THP: 14 Hands Free Law citations issued in Knoxville area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol wrote 14 citations and 33 warnings for the new Hand’s Free law in the law’s first week, a department spokesperson said.

The new distracted driving law makes it illegal for a driver to hold a cellphone, send a text or take a picture on a phone or mobile device.

However, the law does not apply to certain people.

WATE 6 On Your Side legal analyst Greg Isaacs says the state passed the law because of an epidemic of distracted driving in Tennessee

