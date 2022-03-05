KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a wreck on Andrew Johnson Highway in Knox County Saturday morning, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to THP, Cory Steven Adkins, 35, of Knoxville was fleeing from a trooper around 9 a.m. Saturday. Adkins then entered a crossover and continued heading down the southbound lanes. The report said Adkins hit another car, injuring the 22-year-old driver inside.

Adkins was also injured in the crash. He has been charged with speeding, fleeing, improper U-turn, DUI, leaving the scene, failure to render aid, implied consent and driving on revoked license.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.