THP: 21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Morristown crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A 21-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with another vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Hamblen County on Saturday.

THP patrol units were dispatched to 1925 Lakeway Road in response to the crash. According to preliminary reports, Parker Price, 21, was traveling on his motorcycle along Lakeway Road through a curve at a high speed when he pressed the brakes, laying the motorcycle down.

That’s when it skidded into oncoming traffic when was struck by a sport utility vehicle, or SUV.

Investigators say Price was killed in the crash, and the driver of the SUV was not injured and isn’t facing any criminal charges.