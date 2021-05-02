THP: Anderson County deputy injured directing traffic Saturday night

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured Saturday night while directing traffic, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to a preliminary report from THP, Deputy Stephen Carroll was directing traffic on Tri County Boulevard around 10:44 Saturday night when a vehicle hit him in the left lane.

The deputy was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

A passenger in the vehicle that hit Deputy Carroll was also transported for medical care.

No charges are pending at this time and the incident remains under investigation.