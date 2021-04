LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An Arizona man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 321 Sunday evening, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP says Michael Watt, 54, of Parker, Ariz. lost control and ran off the road before hitting a guardrail along the highway.

The report states Watt had been wearing a helmet, but it was not approved by the transportation department.