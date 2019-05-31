THP: Bicyclist hit in Claiborne County subject to hit-and-run

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says it is currently working a hit-and-run accident involving a bicyclist and is looking for possible suspected vehicles. 

THP says the incident possibly involves an “older black ford ranger with a chrome bumper, no step side, a white Ford F-150, older model, maybe a 95-03 or silver PT Cruiser.”

No word on the condition of the cyclist. 

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update when additional details are made available. 

