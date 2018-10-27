THP: Deer causes fatal crash in Lenoir City
LENOIR CITY (WATE) - One person is dead and two others injured Friday night after a vehicle struck a deer and then another car head on in Loudon County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 11:18 on Highway 11W at Natalie Blvd in Lenoir City.
According to reports, One adult and two teenagers were involved in the crash. One of the teens died as a result of their injuries. The adult injured was identified as Jason Hartline, 32, of Lenoir City.
One vehicle was traveling south on US Hwy 11, when the vehicle struck a deer. The driver, one of the teens, lost control of the vehicle crossing the lane of traffic.
That vehicle then struck another vehicle head on in the Northbound lane.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, no criminal charges will be filed.
