THP: Fatal crash in Claiborne County kills Thorn Hill man

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE/WRIL) — A Thorn Hill man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Claiborne County on Friday, according to WRIL.

Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 25E at the intersection of Little Sycamore Road.

According to THP, 34-year-old Chad Cawood was traveling “at a high rate of speed” on Highway 25E when he crossed the center line, striking a pickup truck head on.

Cawood was pronounced dead at the scene by the Claiborne County medical examiner.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing at this time.

