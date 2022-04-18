KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State and local authorities are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the new Tennessee Highway Patrol-Knoxville headquarters in Strawberry Plains after moving its personnel and operations earlier in the year.

THP Knoxville’s new headquarters complex is located next to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) field office. Since the winter, staff members were packing up the old headquarters along Kingston Pike to get ready to move in the new year. The previous THP Knoxville district headquarters opened in 1966 and closed in 2022 after serving the Knoxville community for 56 years.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will open its new Knoxville district headquarters with a building dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on April 18 at:

1755 Neals Commerce Lane

Knoxville, Tennessee 37914.

“As the role of state troopers and their service to their community evolved, the previous headquarters on Kingston Pike did not provide the capacity nor the efficiency required to ensure THP served the community to the highest standards,” A THP spokesperson said Monday.

State officials are expected to be present at the ceremony, including Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner, Jeff Long; Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel, Matt Perry; Tennessee General Assembly Knoxville Delegation; and Tennessee Department of General Services Commissioner, Christi Branscom.