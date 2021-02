KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a man has died after a car crash Thursday morning in Morgan County.

Terry Collins, 61, of Oakdale, was driving around 8:30 a.m. on Rankin Chapel Road when his vehicle left the roadway. According to THP, Collins “over corrected and lost control” of the 2000 Toyota Celica and crashed.

Collins was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected through the car’s sunroof.