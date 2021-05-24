THP: One person dies after motorcycle crash on E. Lamar Alexander Parkway

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol reports one person has died and another was injured following a motorcycle crash on East Lamar Alexander Parkway at Fencerail Gap in Blount County Monday afternoon.

THP’s crash report states Joseph Hartmeyer, 59, died after his motorcycle crossed over the double yellow line along a right curve, and crashed into an SUV, then slid to an uncontrolled rest.

Bennet Benson, 31, driver of the SUV, was injured during the incident and THP says he was charged with not wearing a seat belt.