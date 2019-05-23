THP still searching for hit-and-run driver in crash with Seymour pedestrian

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol continues to search for the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Monday night on Chapman Highway near Seymour.

THP says just before midnight, Gary Ellsworth, 36, was walking southbound on Chapman Highway when he was hit by several vehicles.

The first vehicle fled the scene, while the other three stopped.

Troopers are looking for a 2013-15 Ford Escape with front end and right side damage. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-=490-3490 or *THP.