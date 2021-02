KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- The 17th Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon race weekend will take place Oct. 2-3 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and potential restrictions on public gatherings.

The Kids Run and 5K are scheduled for the evening at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. The marathon, half marathon, and relay events are set for 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.