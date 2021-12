KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The threat of inclement weather has led Knox County Parks & Rec officials to cancel a holiday event.

The Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove is canceled for tonight, Dec. 29, according to a social media post on Knox Co. Parks & Rec official accounts.

The free event on South Northshore Drive in Knoxville is scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening through Jan. 2, 2022. It is closed New Year’s Day.