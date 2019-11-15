Breaking News
Threatening message under investigation at South Doyle High School
Live Now
WATCH NOW: Day 2 of testimony in Trump impeachment hearings with testimony & analysis

Threatening message under investigation at South Doyle High School

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
South Doyle_199007

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A potentially threatening message regarding South Doyle High School is being investigated by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and school security, school officials said Friday.

No one has been physically harmed and the safety of students has not been compromised, the school administration said.

There was an increased security presence at the school Friday morning as a precaution.

School officials also said there is misinformation and “false reports” on social media.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter