Threatening message under investigation at South Doyle High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A potentially threatening message regarding South Doyle High School is being investigated by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and school security, school officials said Friday.

No one has been physically harmed and the safety of students has not been compromised, the school administration said.

There was an increased security presence at the school Friday morning as a precaution.

School officials also said there is misinformation and “false reports” on social media.

LATEST STORIES: