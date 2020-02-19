Three arrested for possession of crystal meth, heroin in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three residents are facing drug and warrant charges after an investigation led to the execution of a search warrant by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force on Tuesday.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents seized more than 2 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 1 gram of heroin, a small amount of suboxone, and $1,280 cash from a residence on Rafer Avenue with the assistance of the Blount County SWAT team.

From left, Travis Trent Hodges, Brandi Nicole Ellison, and Anthony Lynn Simerly were arrested Tuesday, Feb. 17, in Maryville for drug and warrant charges. Source: Blount County Sheriff’s Office

The following individuals were arrested:

• Travis Trent Hodges, 36, of Maryville, is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and a warrant for delivery of a schedule I controlled substance. He is being held on bonds totaling $80,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Feb. 26.

• Brandi Nicole Ellison, 37, of Maryville, is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for resale and a warrant for violation of community corrections. Ellison is being held on a $40,000 bond on the resale charge and held without bond on the violation of community corrections.

• Anthony Lynn Simerly, 34, of Maryville, is being held for Knox County on six outstanding warrants.

• Jacob Johnson, 35, of Strawberry Plains, was cited with simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and released.

The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is comprised of deputies and officers with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Alcoa Police Department, and Maryville Police Department.

LATEST STORIES: