Three arrested in Knoxville laundromat break-in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three people are facing theft charges after being arrested in connection with a Knoxville laundromat break-in.

All Washed Up Laundry Services on Whittle Springs Road reported a burglary on the morning of Thursday, November 14.

29-year-old Kenneth Stringfield has been charged with felony theft of property, misdemeanor theft up to $1,000 and felony vandalism. 33-year-old Randall Hurst was charged with two counts of misdemeanor theft up to $1,000 and felony theft up to $2,500. 37-year-old Amanda Grove was charged with felony auto theft and felony theft of property up to $2,500.

In surveillance video, KPD investigators observed a red Chevy Cobalt with at least two occupants pull up to the business around 5:30 a.m. A man was seen entering the laundromat, where he broke into the change machine and exited the scene via the suspect vehicle.

Minutes later, officers spotted the suspect vehicle leaving the Broadway Shopping Center. Officers were unable to initially initiate a traffic stop but located the unoccupied vehicle behind a house at Cecil and Tillery after circulating the area. A male and female were located fleeing the vehicle and taken into custody. The third suspect was located a few blocks away and taken into custody as well.

A subsequent check revealed that the Chevy Cobalt was reported stolen out of Loudon County on November 13.