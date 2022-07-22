ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people died after a car crash on the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Anderson County police reported to the scene of the crash in the Claxton community.

Three people were in the same car and were confirmed dead on the scene. One person in a different car was reported to be in serious condition and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Anderson County police say the scene is still active, and under investigation.

“Please expect delays if traveling this area. We urge motorists to use an alternate route, if possible,” said Tyler Mayes, director of administrative services for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

