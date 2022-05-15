MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were taken into custody after a house was searched for drugs in Madisonville on Friday.

The Madisonville Police Department searched a house located off Patterson Street and said officers found several illegal drugs including hundreds of dollars worth of heroin.

Patrick Preddy, Steven Flickinger, and Valerie Arbogast all of Madisonville were taken to the Monroe County Justice Center after the search and are being held without bail.





“This deadly drug has been tearing through our streets leaving a wake of destruction in its path. Today’s efforts put us one step closer in eradicating this deadly infestation.” said the Madisonville Police Department on Facebook.