KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Anne Bonny, the three-legged horse, is the first of her kind at the East Tennessee Miniature Horse and Donkey Rescue.

The rescue received a call in January requesting help for a miniature horse who had wire fencing wrapped around one of her limbs, and now only had three legs.

“When they said the horse was three-legged, I didn’t really believe the caller,” said founder and director of the rescue, Angela Devine. “The injury was never treated and eventually the bottom section of her leg rotted off.”

Anne Bonny has been missing this portion of her leg for approximately three years, using the stump only for support to eat and drink. The rescue staff couldn’t believe the injury didn’t result in a life-threatening infection for the horse.

“I jokingly said if we had a piece of PVC Pipe and a tennis ball, we could make her a peg leg like a pirate,” said Devine.

The rescue’s veterinarian had PVC Pipe in her truck and created Anne Bonny a homemade splint.

Photos courtesy of Angela Devine

Photos courtesy of Angela Devine

PVC Pipe is often used to make support splints for animals with broken limbs. The staff wrapped Anne Bonny’s leg and attached the pipe with duct tape.

“It took a lot of trial and error, and Anne Bonny didn’t like it at first,” said Devine.

Anne Bonny became accustomed to her new homemade limb, and began walking normally.

The staff changes her splint every few days to prevent pressure sores from forming.

Devine said the horse surpassed all expectations they had for her with the splint. She has begun running and playing like the regular horses.

While the homemade splint has served its’ purpose, it is not perfect. The splint is often different heights, requiring Anne Bonny to readjust.

The rescue has a prosthetist who has stepped in and is creating Anne Bonny her own actual prosthetic. The rescue hopes to continue aiding in Anne Bonny’s recovery to the best of their ability.