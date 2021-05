KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Family, friends and members of the community covered Caswell Park in pink in honor of J'Lynn Mathis. Earlier this week, the 7-year-old succumbed to her injuries from an accident after a month and 10 days in the hospital.

On Wednesday, her family honored her with a balloon release. J'Lynn's favorite color was pink. Family gathered in the park wearing pink, and they all released pink balloons.