Three Michigan women killed in I-40 crash in Cocke County

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – Three Michigan women were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 40 near mile marker 449 in Cocke County on Monday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Two men from North Carolina were injured in the wreck around around 9:33 p.m., according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Josey Gale, 28, of Michigan was driving westbound on the eastbound lanes around 9:33 p.m. when her Ford Focus hit head-on a Toyota Tundra pickup driving by Isaiah Rathbone, 18, of North Carolina, the preliminary report said.

Killed were Gale and passengers in her car, Starr Majors, 26, and Kay-Cie Hafer, 28, both of Michigan. Gale and Hafer were from Vassar, Michigan, and Majors was from Otter Lake, Michigan.

Injured were Rathbone and a passenger in his pickup, Michael Smithers, 21, also of North Carolina. The extent of their injuries is not known. Rathbone is from Penrose, North Carolina, and Smithers is from Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Gale, Majors, Rathbone, and Smithers were listed as wearing seatbelts. Hafer, who was in the back seat, was listed as not wearing a seatbelt.

Is is has not been determined whether alcohol or drugs were involved, according to the accident report.

