Three more ex-Pilot Flying J employees sentenced

Three more former Pilot Flying J workers were sentenced Thursday for their roles in the fuel rebate scheme.

John Freeman was sentenced to 30 months and a $100,000 fine.

Brian Mosher’s sentence was 24 months and $100,000 fine.

Vicki Borden faces 30 months in prison and was ordered to pay $75,000.

Former company president Mark Hazelwood was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years back in September. Hazelwood’s lawyer says he maintains his innocence and is working on his appeal.

This case dates back to 2013, when investigators raided their Knoxville headquarters while investigating a scheme to cheat trucking companies out of discounts on fuel purchases.

The company paid nearly $200 million in penalties and settlements.

More: Feds oppose prison postponement for Pilot Flying J ex-pres

More: Former Pilot Flying J president sentenced to 150 months after fraud conviction