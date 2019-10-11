Three officers given Meritorious Service Medal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KPD honoring officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Friday, they awarded eight officers with Officers of the Month awards, for their work in the field.

In addition to these special presentations, Chief Eve Thomas, honoring three KPD officers with the prestigious Meritorious Service Medal.

Back on July 1, Lt. Tammy Debow, Sgt. Rodney Patton and Officer Nathanael Sanders responded to a fire in the Austin Homes community.

These officers kicked down the door, crawling to the person trapped inside.

Two of the three were even sent to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.