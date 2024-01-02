KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man was arrested in the early hours of New Year’s Day after three people were stabbed outside of a Knoxville bar.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to the parking lot of BrickYard Bar & Grill on Homberg Drive around 2:45 a.m. on January 1.

By the time officers arrived, three victims had left in private vehicles for treatment at UT Medical Center. Officers reported observing blood on the ground outside of the business and across the parking lot.

Witnesses said that the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Shawn Hatcher, had fled the scene on foot.

Investigators spoke with the victims at UT Medical Center. One of them said that Hatcher had entered the bar and began to “get handsy” with her. After asking him to stop multiple times, she and three others decided to leave the bar.

In the parking lot, the victim told investigators that Hatcher punched her and stabbed her in the left breast. Two men accompanying the victim tried to intervene, which led to them also being stabbed by Hatcher, reports state.

Both men suffered lacerations. Injuries to one were described as ‘severe’ by investigators.

While investigators were still at the scene, the suspect returned and was positively identified based on information from a victim. Hatcher was arrested without incident and told investigators he was acting in self-defense.

Officers searched Hatcher and confiscated a pair of brass knuckles. He was treated at the scene for cuts on his hands.

Hatcher faces three counts of aggravated assaults and one count of possession of an illegal weapon and is set to appear in court on Jan. 4.