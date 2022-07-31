KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people lost their home after a fire started on Saturday, July 30.

Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call about a fire in a home on the 2700 block of Parkview Ave.

Three people were home during the time of the incident. One of the residents said they saw smoke start to fill inside of the home and everyone evacuated to call 9-1-1.

According to KFD, the home suffered from moderate damage.

No injuries were reported. KFP is still investigating the cause of the fire.