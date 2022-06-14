ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire in a storage closet at an assisted living facility over the weekend sent three residents to the hospital for heat-related injuries, according to the Athens Fire Department.

Athens firefighters responded to a reported fire alarm at the Athens Place Assisted Living on Keith Lane on Saturday, June 11 around 11:18 a.m. A few minutes later, an employee called 911 and confirmed there was a fire in a storage closet in the Memory Care wing. A Tuesday news release states firefighters initially did not see smoke or fire from the exterior of the assisted living facility building, but after making entry and heading toward the wing, the hall was smoke-filled.

“The fire was contained to a small area in the attic above the storage closet and the fire was quickly extinguished,” the release states. “A primary and secondary search was conducted and completed. Firefighters confirmed with onsite staff that accountability was in check.”

After setting up a safe place in the parking lot, three residents were taken to the emergency room for heat-related injuries. All were treated and released the same day, Athens Fire officials said.

“I would like to give the staff of Athens Place Assisted Living credit for the phenomenal job they did evacuating the residents as fire units arrived,” Brandon Ainsworth, Athens Fire Chief, said. “Many of the residents could not self-evacuate. The residents are blessed to have such amazing caregivers. They not only took care of the residents, but they worked hand in hand with us. The staff at Athens Place Assisted Living was prepared and did an awesome job. The outcome in this situation could not have been any better.”

A suspected cause of the fire was not shared in the news release.

Athens Fire Department also expressed its gratitude to the following agencies: Athens Police Department, American Medical Response (AMR), Athens Rural Fire Department, Englewood Volunteer Fire Department, Riceville Volunteer Fire Department, Athens Utilities Board, and 911 Dispatchers. These agencies assisted with covering the city and relocating the residents. Several local churches and facilities loaned buses and staff to help. Keith Memorial United Methodist Church opened its doors to relocate the residents.