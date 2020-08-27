Thursday marks 64th anniversary of Clinton 12 desegregating public schools in the South

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Thursday marks the 64th anniversary of the Clinton 12 desegregating the first public high school in the South.

On Aug. 27, 1956, 12 Black students walked into, at the time, all-white Clinton High School.

Six of the Clinton 12 were part of a commemorative march last year.

“It was altogether different from what we saw in 1956,” Gail Epps Upton, a member of the Clinton 12, said at the time.

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center is a museum dedicated to the telling of their story. A dozen life-sized statues depicting the students’ march into the school stands outside the center.

