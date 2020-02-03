Tickets available for ‘A Valentine’s Date with Dr. Bill Bass’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and if you don’t have someone special to share the evening with, Dr. Bill Bass is hosting a lecture.

The world-renowned anthropologist is sharing three interesting forensic cases he’s studied with a small group of VIP guests in “A Valentine’s Date with Dr. Bill Bass.”

The lecture is happening inside the Historic Cherokee Caverns, located on Oak Ridge Highway.

After his lecture, you can meet one-on-one with Dr. Bass, who will have some Valentine’s gifts on hand, including a box of homemade chocolates from his personal favorite chocolatier, Candy By Ro.

The cavern lecture is happening on the evening of Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

There are 60 spots available. Tickets start at $100. Click here for more information.

