KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tickets for the 2021 Fantasy of Trees benefiting the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital later this month are now on sale. The annual fundraising event helps the hospital buy medical equipment for its patients.

Fantasy of Trees is happening at the Knoxville Convention Center Nov. 24-28. This year’s event theme is “Sweet Christmas Memories.” Last year, the event had to be canceled. After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fantasy of Trees the event that attracts nearly 60,000 people during the week of Thanksgiving is returning.

You can also visit fantasyoftrees.org to purchase tickets or for more information.