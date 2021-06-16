Tickets on sale to experience July Fourth fireworks from SkyLift Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg’s SkyLift Park is inviting a few VIPs to watch the city light up the night sky this July Fourth from the longest pedestrian bridge in North America.

The show will be observed from 100 feet above where the fireworks are set off — the Space Needle. Only 600 people will be able to get into SkyLift Park for the celebration, and at $59.95 you’ll also have all-day access to the park on July 4 and 5.

Tickets are on sale, and you can purchase them on gatlinburgskylift.com.