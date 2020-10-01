Tickets still available for screening of Stan Brock documentary in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tickets are still available for the free drive-in screening and

world premiere of “Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story” at Parkway Drive-in.

The showing is part of the 51st Nashville Film Festival and will honor the legacy of the late founder of Remote Area Medical. The premiere will begin around 8 p.m., or shortly after sunset, Tuesday, Oct. 6.

A question-and-answer session with the filmmakers and the nonprofit’s leadership team will be held following the screening.

The documentary, which has been more than 8-years in the making, follows the life of RAM’s founder Stan Brock.

“The decision to make admission to the event free is right in line with the legacy of Stan and his mission to provide access for all,” RAM CEO Jeff Eastman said. “We are excited about the screening and honoring the life’s work of our founder and my friend, who truly touched countless lives around the globe.”

The film recounts the incredible life story of Stan Brock, the British-born Amazonian cowboy turned American TV star, who sacrificed to bring free health care to people in need.

All standard tickets are free, however, the event will also serve as a fundraiser for Remote Area Medical. All optional donations will benefit the organization and its mission to help those in need.

“It is a real honor to be premiering the film in Stan’s home state of Tennessee,” Director Paul Michael Angell said. “We couldn’t imagine a more fitting venue in which to celebrate Stan’s legacy.”

The screening will be the only non-virtual event taking place during the Nashville Film Festival. To purchase a ticket, visit RAM’s website or Nashville Film Festival’s website.

Admission is for one vehicle. Parking is first-come, first-served. All attendees will be required to practice social distancing and wear a face mask when not in their vehicle.

LATEST STORIES