Tiffany Trull: Investigators ask for public’s help in finding missing Jefferson County woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Tiffany Trull, a missing Jefferson County woman.

Trull, 48, 5’2” and 148 pounds, was reported missing on Friday to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tiffany Trull, 48, of Jefferson County is misisng. (Photo courtesy the Knoxville Police Department)

Her vehicle was located at Cherokee Farms near Fort Loudoun Lake in Knoxville and evidence suggests she may have entered the water near the downtown area, Knoxville Police said in a news release.

Knox County emergency responders have completed an extensive search of the river, which included assistance from the Knox County aviation unit, TWRA, KFD, KCSO and Blount County boat units, and the KPD search and rescue team, police said in the news release.

Law enforcement authorities are following all leads in the case.

KPD is asking anyone who owns property along the Tennessee River to check their docks, boathouses, property lines, banks, and outbuildings.

Police also are asking for any video that captures any part of the Tennessee River.

If anyone has any information relevant to the case or available video, they are asked to call 865-215-7317 or message the department on its Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES: