KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville is about to get real cheesy.

The Knoxville Cheese Festival is heading this way. The cheese festival is a weekend-long event that will feature local, domestic, and international cheeses.

The Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus will be hosting the cheesy festivities from April 21 to 23.

On Thursday, April 21 there will be a “DIY charcuterie class” hosted by local cheesemongers Euphoric Cheese Shop and Cooks on the Curb. Participants will learn how to create their own charcuterie board.

Friday, April 22 there will be a cider and cheese pairing dinner at the TAPestry Event Space. According to a release from the festival, “Guests will receive five cider and samples, paired by Gypsy Circus co-founder Stephanie Carson and World Cheese Judge Michael Landis. Landis and Amy Burrett from Euphoric Cheese will offer their cheese expertise to help guide guests through the pairings, as well as give a thorough education on the history of cheese and cheese tasting.”

Saturday, April 23 festival goers will choose from a wide variety of cheese samples and Gypsy Circus Cider as well as craft beer from local breweries.

A limited number of cheeses will be for sale to take home with 100% of proceeds to be donated to the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee.

The Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus is located at 621 Lamar Street. Tickets for the festival can be purchased at www.knoxvillecheesefest.com/ and barrelhouse.simpletix.com/.