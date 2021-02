KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - After 12 homicides in the first 47 days of 2021, Knoxville leaders recommitted to curbing the gun violence that recently claimed the lives of two Austin-East Magnet High School students.

Mayor Indya Kincannon, Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie, Police Chief Eve Thomas, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas, Knox County School Board District 1 Rep. Evetty Satterfield and local faith leaders spoke Wednesday, less than two days after a 15-year-old Austin-East student was shot and killed.