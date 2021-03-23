TIMELINE: The disappearance of Kevin Hamby

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A new lead in the case of Kevin Hamby, who’s been missing since November 2017, had investigators out in a renewed search this week — where they found the all-terrain vehicle and a shoe belonging to him.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said investigators over the years have been searching for Hamby and following any leads, rumors and information since his disappearance. To better understand the case, a timeline of reported events related to Hamby is below, from most recent developments at the top:

March 23, 2021

The search continues

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said additional search efforts using a K-9 unit were underway Tuesday morning after the Hamby’s ATV was found late Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, EMS, firefighters, rescue squad, and agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called in Monday by Sheriff Waybe Potter to the scene to conduct a grid search of the area for a possible body or other evidence.

Since it was growing dark and rain was expected, the search would be continued Tuesday. Sheriff Potter cautioned that the conditions were already “not so safe” because of the steep degree of the slope where Hamby’s ATV was located.

March 22, 2021

Shoe and ATV belonging to Hamby found “in a remote area of Morgan County”

The all-terrain vehicle and a shoe belonging to a still-missing Morgan County man were discovered Monday “in a remote location of Morgan County,” according to Sheriff Wayne Potter.

Acting on new information from an unidentified individual in the case of missing man Kevin Hamby, investigators searched the area of the given location where a Tennessee Highway Patrol flyover was called in. The ATV was spotted from the air and searchers confirmed its ownership.

The tip about the ATV’s location from the unidentified person had been shared with Kevin’s father, who informed investigators and they were able to interview this person and obtain the new lead.

Oct. 26, 2020

Morgan Co. Sheriff investigates skull found on fireplace mantel

Although investigators later identified the human skull to be that of a different missing Morgan County man, Junior Willie McCann, the sheriff said in a release his initial thoughts were of Hamby before the forensic center confirmed the identity.

McCann had also gone missing in the Gobey area, only back in 2012. A dog had reportedly brought the skull up onto a Morgan County residence. Apart from McCann there were still a handful more of missing persons in Morgan County.

Nov. 19, 2017

Hamby’s family speaks about search for Kevin

The family of Kevin Hamby spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side about their concerns for Hamby’s disappearance. His father Reuben Hamby and wife Connie Hamby said Kevin has never disappeared like this before.

“We’re praying for him and hope we see him again. We just want him home,” they said.

Nov. 14, 2017

Hamby is last seen