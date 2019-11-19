Tiny Trees donates to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The volunteer organization “Tiny Trees” hosted a holiday-spirited drop-off donation at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Hundreds of 3-foot artificial trees were brought in on Monday.

Tiny Trees organizer Melissa France knows what it’s like to spend time at the hospital with a child and now, she’s wanting to give back.

Each tree is decorated with a theme and is meant to bring good cheer to patients who are staying at the hospital during the holiday season. The tiny trees will be delivered to Children’s Hospital patients the first week of December.