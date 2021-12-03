MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County deputies brought a bit of Christmas cheer Friday by gifting items found on the Foothill’s Transitional Care and Rehabilitation Center’s Angel Tree.

The Sheriff’s Office says this was possible after a deputy visited the center and noticed the tree in the lobby. He found names on the tree who were residents that didn’t receive many visitors and who asked for small items to help pass their time while at the center.

The deputy then put together a drive and collected the items from other deputies and employees in the Court Services office.

“These deputies didn’t want any recognition for their act of kindness, but we wanted to share their story with you,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “This is an example of the ‘Pay It Forward’ initiative that Sheriff James Berrong initiated earlier this year, and a challenge to you to look out for your neighbors and friends who may be spending this holiday season alone.”