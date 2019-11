NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Gaylord Opryland is kicking off its 36th Annual ‘A Country Christmas,’ providing magical holiday experiences for families, including Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer: The Musical, ICE at Gaylord Opryland, featuring A Christmas Story, ice skating, Christmas dinner shows and so much more!

