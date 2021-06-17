TN AMBER Alert: Knox County Rescue Squad to assist in search for missing Hawkins Co. girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Rescue Squad said they will be deploying Friday to assist in the ongoing search for 5-year-old Hawkins County girl Summer Wells, who disappeared near her home Tuesday.

Summer Wells was last seen walking away from her home around Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community on Tuesday, June 15. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation initially issued an Endangered Child Alert on Tuesday night, but upgraded that to an AMBER Alert on Wednesday. The agency said “new information and growing concern,” led to that update. Multiple agencies are aiding in the search for her.

Knox County Rescue Squad said Thursday night its team will spend the next 36 hours searching for Summer in hopes of finding her alive and well.

At a press conference on Wednesday, people living in the region were asked to check outbuildings and storage sheds for the missing child.

Photo courtesy of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Wells is 3-feet tall with blonde hair who is believed to be barefoot. She was last seen Tuesday evening walking near her home in the Beech Creek community, about 15 miles southwest of Kingsport. At that time, she was wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI hotline 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.