KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health says there are 2,068 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. There are now 214,717 cases total.

There are 9 new deaths bringing the total to 2,767.

The are currently 985 hospitalizations statewide. That’s 40 less from yesterday.

There are 891 new recoveries bringing the total to 193,849 recovered.

There have been 3,162,492 tests administered in the state.