KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A faith-based nonprofit that aids in recidivism among ex-offenders hosted a ribbon-cutting at a facility in Knoxville that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee attended on Monday. Leaders broke ground on the Dogan-Gaither Flats, an affordable housing option for former inmates in 2021.

Men of Valor Ministry held a grand opening event of Valor Way, which is the nonprofit’s re-entry facility that will provide 10 men housing, counseling, accountability and work placement; as well as transitional skills training as the men return to Knoxville from incarceration.

The facility is located at Dogan-Gaither Flats, a former motor court, which is owned by the Knoxville-based criminal justice reform nonprofit Fourth Purpose Foundation. Men of Valor will manage the property.

Dogan-Gaither Flats is the dream of Knoxville resident and entrepreneur Josh Smith, founder of Fouth Purpose Foundation, and ex-convict himself.

Valor Way in Knoxville is Men of Valor’s second re-entry campus in Tennessee. Its other facility is located in Antioch. The 30 former inmates in the Knoxville facility will reside in 16, one-bedroom apartments for 12 months as they transition back into society.

